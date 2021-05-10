Mississippi coronavirus new case numbers remain flat, state reports

Published 4:15 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus remained relatively stable Monday with the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Monday that 509 new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 313,675.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,234.

Through Thursday morning, more than 915,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 198 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 200 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2722 82
Alcorn 3126 68
Amite 1229 42
Attala 2142 73
Benton 994 25
Bolivar 4800 132
Calhoun 1705 32
Carroll 1217 28
Chickasaw 2077 57
Choctaw 763 18
Claiborne 1024 30
Clarke 1779 80
Clay 1851 54
Coahoma 2949 79
Copiah 2967 65
Covington 2575 81
De Soto 21545 258
Forrest 7666 152
Franklin 835 23
George 2473 48
Greene 1303 33
Grenada 2606 86
Hancock 3781 86
Harrison 17866 309
Hinds 20321 414
Holmes 1887 73
Humphreys 965 33
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2995 77
Jackson 13423 246
Jasper 2210 48
Jefferson 654 28
Jefferson Davis 1070 32
Jones 8370 163
Kemper 957 28
Lafayette 6175 118
Lamar 6220 86
Lauderdale 7187 240
Lawrence 1284 24
Leake 2666 73
Lee 9970 173
Leflore 3489 125
Lincoln 3958 110
Lowndes 6385 145
Madison 10085 217
Marion 2688 80
Marshall 4429 103
Monroe 4105 133
Montgomery 1267 42
Neshoba 4027 176
Newton 2461 61
Noxubee 1267 34
Oktibbeha 4621 98
Panola 4574 106
Pearl River 4506 146
Perry 1260 38
Pike 3310 105
Pontotoc 4200 72
Prentiss 2795 60
Quitman 806 16
Rankin 13589 278
Scott 3155 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2949 88
Smith 1623 34
Stone 1821 33
Sunflower 3358 90
Tallahatchie 1785 40
Tate 3332 84
Tippah 2879 68
Tishomingo 2264 67
Tunica 1051 26
Union 4097 76
Walthall 1341 45
Warren 4384 121
Washington 5330 133
Wayne 2625 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 671 30
Winston 2270 81
Yalobusha 1641 38
Yazoo 3113 69
Total 313,675 7,234

 

 

