Dozens of law officers search woods for man seen with a gun

Published 11:20 am Friday, May 7, 2021

By The Associated Press

Police

Dozens of law officers have been searching for an armed man in woods outside Jackson.

The manhunt is centered in Rankin County, south of Brandon, media outlets reported.

The man had threatened suicide, and was seen Thursday evening walking down a road with a gun, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 50 law officers are searching for him.

Police describe him as a 28-year-old white male with short hair and wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a brown hat.

