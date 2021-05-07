Coronavirus cases remain stable across Mississippi, state reports

The rate of new infections of the COVID-19 coronavirus remained relatively stable Friday with the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Friday that 240 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 313,166.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,228.

Through Thursday morning, more than 906,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 197 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 209 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.