Study: Number of tornadoes in Mississippi have increased nearly 75% in last decade
Published 12:12 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021
Over the last decade tornado patterns have shifted, moving out of “Tornado Alley” in the midwest and into the southeastern United States.
“Kansas, Texas and South Dakota have seen significantly fewer tornadoes, meanwhile, Southern states like Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi have seen their number of tornadoes increase by 70% or more,” said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst at QuoteWizard.
An analysis of the tornadic activity in Mississippi shows that the state has had 377 more tornadoes over the last decade, that’s a 74.8% increase over 2000-2009.
The state-by-state reports find that the overall number of tornadoes in the country has increased 11.7% from 2010 to 2019.
While states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky have seen dramatic increases, South Dakota, Florida and South Carolina have the largest decrease in tornadic activity in those years.
Nationwide, tornadoes have caused more than $14.1 billion in damages.
Visit the Quote Wizard report including state-by-state data on tornadic activity here: https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance/homeowners-insurance-common-natural-disasters#tornado-insurance
|Tornado Frequency by State
|State
|# of tornadoes 2000 – 2009
|# of tornadoes 2010 – 2019
|% increase in tornadoes 2000-2009 to 2010 – 2019
|Change in # of tornadoes between 2000-2009 and 2010-2019
|Wyoming
|81
|157
|93.80%
|76
|Kentucky
|207
|381
|84.10%
|174
|Pennsylvania
|102
|187
|83.30%
|85
|Mississippi
|504
|881
|74.80%
|377
|Louisiana
|328
|559
|70.40%
|107
|Ohio
|193
|300
|55.40%
|231
|Indiana
|215
|330
|53.50%
|115
|Montana
|63
|88
|39.70%
|25
|Oklahoma
|445
|614
|38.00%
|169
|New York
|67
|91
|35.80%
|24
|Georgia
|316
|429
|35.80%
|113
|Tennessee
|235
|319
|35.70%
|84
|North Carolina
|275
|369
|34.20%
|94
|Arizona
|36
|48
|33.30%
|12
|California
|84
|106
|26.20%
|22
|Missouri
|528
|638
|20.80%
|110
|Michigan
|142
|132
|-7.00%
|-10
|Iowa
|565
|519
|-8.10%
|-46
|Kansas
|1024
|935
|-8.70%
|-89
|Texas
|1330
|1196
|-10.10%
|-134
|Maryland
|77
|69
|-10.40%
|-8
|Virginia
|229
|196
|-14.40%
|-33
|Arkansas
|413
|330
|-20.10%
|-83
|South Dakota
|292
|224
|-23.30%
|-68
|Florida
|544
|354
|-34.90%
|-190
|South Carolina
|277
|163
|-41.20%
|-114
