Study: Number of tornadoes in Mississippi have increased nearly 75% in last decade

Over the last decade tornado patterns have shifted, moving out of “Tornado Alley” in the midwest and into the southeastern United States.

“Kansas, Texas and South Dakota have seen significantly fewer tornadoes, meanwhile, Southern states like Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi have seen their number of tornadoes increase by 70% or more,” said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst at QuoteWizard.

An analysis of the tornadic activity in Mississippi shows that the state has had 377 more tornadoes over the last decade, that’s a 74.8% increase over 2000-2009.

The state-by-state reports find that the overall number of tornadoes in the country has increased 11.7% from 2010 to 2019.

While states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky have seen dramatic increases, South Dakota, Florida and South Carolina have the largest decrease in tornadic activity in those years.

Nationwide, tornadoes have caused more than $14.1 billion in damages.

Visit the Quote Wizard report including state-by-state data on tornadic activity here: https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance/homeowners-insurance-common-natural-disasters#tornado-insurance

Tornado Frequency by State State # of tornadoes 2000 – 2009 # of tornadoes 2010 – 2019 % increase in tornadoes 2000-2009 to 2010 – 2019 Change in # of tornadoes between 2000-2009 and 2010-2019 Wyoming 81 157 93.80% 76 Kentucky 207 381 84.10% 174 Pennsylvania 102 187 83.30% 85 Mississippi 504 881 74.80% 377 Louisiana 328 559 70.40% 107 Ohio 193 300 55.40% 231 Indiana 215 330 53.50% 115 Montana 63 88 39.70% 25 Oklahoma 445 614 38.00% 169 New York 67 91 35.80% 24 Georgia 316 429 35.80% 113 Tennessee 235 319 35.70% 84 North Carolina 275 369 34.20% 94 Arizona 36 48 33.30% 12 California 84 106 26.20% 22 Missouri 528 638 20.80% 110 Michigan 142 132 -7.00% -10 Iowa 565 519 -8.10% -46 Kansas 1024 935 -8.70% -89 Texas 1330 1196 -10.10% -134 Maryland 77 69 -10.40% -8 Virginia 229 196 -14.40% -33 Arkansas 413 330 -20.10% -83 South Dakota 292 224 -23.30% -68 Florida 544 354 -34.90% -190 South Carolina 277 163 -41.20% -114

