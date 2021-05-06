Mississippi’s weekly average coronavirus cases rise slightly, state reports

Published 3:38 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus weekly case average rose slightly after the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Thursday that 214 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 312,926.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,226.

Through Thursday morning, more than 906,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 198 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 207 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2660 82
Alcorn 3115 68
Amite 1228 42
Attala 2141 73
Benton 990 25
Bolivar 4796 132
Calhoun 1698 32
Carroll 1217 28
Chickasaw 2071 57
Choctaw 760 18
Claiborne 1022 30
Clarke 1778 79
Clay 1847 54
Coahoma 2942 79
Copiah 2960 65
Covington 2563 81
De Soto 21474 257
Forrest 7644 152
Franklin 834 23
George 2467 48
Greene 1303 33
Grenada 2601 86
Hancock 3770 86
Harrison 17796 309
Hinds 20271 414
Holmes 1886 73
Humphreys 961 33
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2993 77
Jackson 13404 246
Jasper 2208 48
Jefferson 654 28
Jefferson Davis 1069 32
Jones 8364 163
Kemper 953 28
Lafayette 6168 118
Lamar 6212 86
Lauderdale 7178 240
Lawrence 1283 23
Leake 2655 73
Lee 9961 173
Leflore 3487 125
Lincoln 3947 110
Lowndes 6366 144
Madison 10062 217
Marion 2687 80
Marshall 4396 103
Monroe 4094 133
Montgomery 1267 42
Neshoba 4024 176
Newton 2459 61
Noxubee 1267 34
Oktibbeha 4611 98
Panola 4556 105
Pearl River 4494 145
Perry 1258 38
Pike 3294 105
Pontotoc 4193 72
Prentiss 2793 60
Quitman 800 16
Rankin 13561 278
Scott 3152 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2944 88
Smith 1622 34
Stone 1818 33
Sunflower 3357 90
Tallahatchie 1781 40
Tate 3323 84
Tippah 2876 68
Tishomingo 2255 67
Tunica 1047 26
Union 4088 76
Walthall 1338 45
Warren 4376 121
Washington 5322 133
Wayne 2623 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 669 30
Winston 2268 81
Yalobusha 1633 36
Yazoo 3106 69
Total 312,926 7,226

 

 

