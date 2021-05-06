Mississippi baby found with broken arm, 15 fractures, parents charged with abuse

The parents of a 3-month-old baby were arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse after investigators say the baby was found to have 15 fractures and a broken arm.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kelee Patterson, 27, and Hunger Patterson, 25, each charged with a single count of felony child abuse.

The incident began in late March when the baby was taking to a hospital where medical staff discovered the baby had a broken arm along with 15 fractures that had either healed or were healing.

The parents were being held in jail on $25,000 bond.

The baby was in the custody of the state.