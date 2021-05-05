One suspect arrested, another being sought in weekend shooting outside Mississippi bar
Published 8:18 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Mississippi authorities have arrested one man and are searching for another man connected to a weekend shooting in the parking lot of a Hattiesburg bar.
Savon Breland, 26, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, in connection to the shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot area of Fourth Street Bar.
One man received a non-life-threatening wound to his left and was treated at a local hospital, according to police. Another man was grazed on the arm and refused treatment.
Breland was arrested at a residence on Singletary Drive Tuesday afternoon. Breland has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Police also have active arrest warrants for two counts of aggravated assault for Lakendall Holliday, 21, of Hattiesburg.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Holliday, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.