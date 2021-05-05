Officials say 12 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Sunday. Here is where they were located.
Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Weather officials confirmed that 12 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Sunday.
The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes in the following locations Sunday.
- Calhoun County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph
- Hinds County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph
- Holmes/Carroll County: EF-2 with winds of 115 mph
- Holmes County (Eden/Tchula): EF-1 with winds of 110 mph
- Holmes County (Durant): EF-1 with winds of 100 mph
- Itawamba County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph
- Jefferson County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph
- Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 100 mph
- Madison County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph
- Pontotoc/Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph
- Yazoo County: EF-1 with winds of 110 mph
- Yazoo/Holmes County: EF-0 with winds of 85 mph
Several of the tornadoes and other severe storms caused significant damage across the state, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. No fatalities were reported during the severe weather outbreak on Sunday and Tuesday, officials said.
Based on initial assessments, approximately 100 homes were damaged statewide Tuesday, but only Rankin and Warren counties had submitted official reports, accounting for 11 of those damaged homes.
“MEMA understands that there is significant damage to portions of the state due to weather,” said a Wednesday statement from MEMA. “Our staff is working with county EMA directors to complete damage assessments.”
The following counties submitted preliminary damage reports from these storms to MEMA:
- Hinds – 24 homes affected
- Lee – 65 homes affected; 2 businesses affected
- Pontotoc – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected
- Yazoo – 76 homes affected; 4 businesses affected