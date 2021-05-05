Mississippi coronavirus cases drop to one-year low

The weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Wednesday to a more than one-year low.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Wednesday that 218 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 312,712.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,223.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 900,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 25% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 190 on Wednesday. The last time the 7-day average of new cases was at that level April 18, 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 215 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Note: 114 cases previously reported were determined not to be caused by COVID-19, and have been removed from state and county totals.