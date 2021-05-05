Federal officials looking for murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Federal officials are seeking help in locating a murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office is asking the public for help finding Christopher Johnson who is wanted for murder.

Officials did not detail what murder Johnson is connected to.

Johnson is described as approximately 5 foot 9 inches and weighs approximately 187 lbs.  He has been considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force said anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online at www.P3tips.com.

