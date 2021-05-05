Authorities find Mississippi man, wife shot to death

Mississippi authorities found a husband and wife shot to death after responding to a 911 call Tuesday morning in Lauderdale County.

WTOK News in Meridian reports that Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies received the 911 call around 11 a.m. from Harper Road, where they found a body of a man in the driving.

Deputies determined the man lived close to where the body was found and then discovered the man’s deceased wife inside their house.