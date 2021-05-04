Video reports show tornado touching down in Rankin County Tuesday

Videos and images of a tornado in Rankin County near Piney Woods have been posted on social media y Jackson news sources Tuesday morning. The confirmed tornado crossed Highway 49 near Star and Piney Woods just after 9:00 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this moment.

RANKIN COUNTY 🌪: We now have VIDEO of the tornado that crossed Hwy 49 near Star & Piney Woods at around 9:15am Tuesday. This storm had a great lead time, with a warning nearly an hour before it touched down. 📷: Berrilyn Temple @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/2T5Dqpdciz — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 4, 2021

@NWSJacksonMS This photo was taken after the Tornado crossed Hwy 49 at the Rankin-Simpson County line. The trees make it difficult to see them coming until it's too late. pic.twitter.com/pYPOIEfGzI — Jeff (@OldMarine_83) May 4, 2021

CAUGHT ON CAMERA- Piney Woods Campus Officer David Williams caught a video of the twister in a tornado warned storm this morning. You can view a better glimpse starting at 52 seconds. #mswx @16WAPTNews @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/DEkS0LbWnp — Christana Kay (@ChristanaK_WAPT) May 4, 2021

RANKIN COUNTY 🌪: Check out this view of the wall cloud & funnel from this morning’s near Johns at Hwy 18. This was several minutes after the Piney Woods tornado lifted. 📷: Samantha Stephens @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/9m09HnlGi6 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 4, 2021

Viewers are still reporting a funnel cloud in Cato, MS (southern Rankin County). But a tornado was not on the ground as of 9:35am. 📷: Samantha Stephens @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/DNag8Rj94E — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 4, 2021

