Mississippi prison inmate dies after being injured in fight with other inmate

An inmate in a Mississippi prison has died from injuries sustained in a fight with another inmate last week.

WDAM News in Hattiesburg reports that Jackson County inmate Donald Ratcliff, 47 of Ocean Springs, died Monday afternoon at a Mobile, Alabama, hospital

Ratcliff was critically injured in fight on April 26 in one of the dayrooms of the Jackson County jail. Ratcliff was booked into the jail on April 24 after being charged with driving under the influence.

Christopher Gholar, 27, the other inmate involved in the fight, has a manslaughter charge pending against him as a result of the death.

Gholar was initially booked into the jail on April 23, 2021, after being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.