Tornado emergency hits Tupelo during the night; residents wake up to damage
Published 5:08 am Monday, May 3, 2021
Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas. Meteorologists urged residents to take cover.
“Damage has been reported in the City of Tupelo,” the mayor’s office said in a Facebook post just before 11 p.m. “Emergency crews are currently assessing the degree of damage. Please do not get out and drive.”
Tupelo storm update #wx pic.twitter.com/fXeoU46Zgy
— Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (@DJournalnow) May 3, 2021
Photos retweeted by the National Weather Service in Memphis showed several downed trees and power lines. Tupelo Middle School sustained some damage, as well as houses and businesses.
Damage Front St & Barnes St in Tupelo, MS @Jeff_Piotrowski @WTVAWeather @NWSMemphis pic.twitter.com/jlzpUp1MQu
— Dean Meeks (@deanowx) May 3, 2021
@WTVAWeather Tupelo Middle School pic.twitter.com/cxcrdV2vsS
— 𝔓𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢𝔰𝔰 𝔅𝔦𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔠𝔲𝔭 (@Bittercup2020) May 3, 2021
@WTVAWeather @matt_laubhan @weatherchannel @wtva9news Tornado damage on Elvis Presley Dr in Tupelo MS pic.twitter.com/GC1u1ElXgS
— Kristen Tucker (@kristenlea) May 3, 2021
News outlets also reported tornados near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Jackson shared several images of funnel clouds across different parts of the state.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Downtown Tupelo on church street pic.twitter.com/ApsrWfI5nr
— jason🥏 (@tupelojason) May 3, 2021
