Mississippi coronavirus new cases mostly flat over weekend, state reports

Published 5:52 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages stayed mostly flat after weekend statistics were released on Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 500 new cases were confirmed since Friday.

The additional cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 312,400.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported eight new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,207.

Through Monday morning, just under 900,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 25% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 798,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 202 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 227 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2571 82
Alcorn 3107 68
Amite 1234 42
Attala 2142 73
Benton 988 25
Bolivar 4796 131
Calhoun 1690 32
Carroll 1215 27
Chickasaw 2070 57
Choctaw 757 18
Claiborne 1021 30
Clarke 1780 79
Clay 1846 54
Coahoma 2936 79
Copiah 2958 65
Covington 2562 80
De Soto 21410 256
Forrest 7629 150
Franklin 833 23
George 2463 47
Greene 1302 33
Grenada 2594 85
Hancock 3763 86
Harrison 17765 307
Hinds 20251 414
Holmes 1885 72
Humphreys 959 32
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2992 77
Jackson 13380 246
Jasper 2207 48
Jefferson 654 28
Jefferson Davis 1069 32
Jones 8362 163
Kemper 956 28
Lafayette 6153 118
Lamar 6200 86
Lauderdale 7213 240
Lawrence 1282 23
Leake 2644 73
Lee 9951 172
Leflore 3484 125
Lincoln 3937 110
Lowndes 6359 144
Madison 10048 216
Marion 2686 80
Marshall 4381 103
Monroe 4087 133
Montgomery 1266 42
Neshoba 4025 176
Newton 2469 61
Noxubee 1267 34
Oktibbeha 4601 98
Panola 4542 103
Pearl River 4494 145
Perry 1259 38
Pike 3288 105
Pontotoc 4191 72
Prentiss 2782 59
Quitman 796 16
Rankin 13532 278
Scott 3145 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2936 88
Smith 1619 34
Stone 1814 33
Sunflower 3349 90
Tallahatchie 1775 40
Tate 3315 84
Tippah 2871 68
Tishomingo 2247 67
Tunica 1046 25
Union 4084 76
Walthall 1337 45
Warren 4364 120
Washington 5316 133
Wayne 2622 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 668 30
Winston 2267 81
Yalobusha 1625 36
Yazoo 3101 69
Total 312,400 7,207

 

 

