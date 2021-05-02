Multiple tornadoes spotted across Mississippi, more possible later in week

Multiple tornadoes ripped across areas of central and northern Mississippi Sunday night, downing trees, damaging houses but initially, no injuries were reported.

First responders in Yazoo County were going door to door to assess the damage and check on residents, the Yazoo Herald newspaper reported.

Emergency officials in Lee County confirmed house damaged in the Tupelo area.

The National Weather Service’s Jackson office confirmed multiple tornado warnings were issues across their coverage area and that a few of the tornadoes they saw on radar had also been confirmed visually by witnesses as being on the ground.

Weather forecasters say more potentially severe weather may be on tap Tuesday as another storm front moves through Mississippi.