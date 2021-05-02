‘Aggressive coyote’ threat to national park visitors in Mississippi

Published 10:33 pm Sunday, May 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Officials with a National Park in Mississippi are warning people about an “aggressive coyote” that has been roaming the area and may pose a threat to people.

The Vicksburg National Military Park warned visitors Sunday in a social media post about the presence of an “aggressive coyote” that has been seen inside the park.

“For your safety, please avoid entering the south loop while Vicksburg National Military Park takes immediate action to resolve this situation,” park official wrote. “In anyone notices any coyote activity, please call 601-738-2999.”

