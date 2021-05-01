Official: Mississippi teens arrested, one accused of trying to kill man by setting house on fire

Published 7:21 am Saturday, May 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials say two teens have been arrested after they say one of the teens set a house on fire in an attempt to kill a man.

News sources report that Jayden Hathorn, 17,  has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly set an Ocean Springs house on fire last week in an attempt to kill his foster father.

Hathorn allegedly planned to steal a car with a 15-year-old teen so they could kidnap a 17-year-old girl.

Jackson County deputies found Hathorn Thursday night in a car that was reported stolen from Pascagoula.

In addition to Hathorn’s attempted murder charge, bit teens have been charged with attempted kidnapping.

 

