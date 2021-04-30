New coronavirus case averages inch higher across Mississippi, state reports

Published 12:17 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages rose Friday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 246 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 311,900.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,199.

Through Friday morning, nearly 950,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 24% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 788,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 222 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 226 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2567 82
Alcorn 3097 68
Amite 1227 41
Attala 2142 73
Benton 984 25
Bolivar 4793 131
Calhoun 1685 32
Carroll 1215 27
Chickasaw 2065 57
Choctaw 752 18
Claiborne 1021 30
Clarke 1782 79
Clay 1843 54
Coahoma 2931 79
Copiah 2957 65
Covington 2560 80
De Soto 21321 256
Forrest 7620 149
Franklin 831 23
George 2452 47
Greene 1300 33
Grenada 2590 85
Hancock 3759 86
Harrison 17735 306
Hinds 20214 414
Holmes 1882 72
Humphreys 953 32
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2990 77
Jackson 13363 246
Jasper 2206 48
Jefferson 651 28
Jefferson Davis 1067 32
Jones 8354 163
Kemper 958 28
Lafayette 6142 118
Lamar 6191 85
Lauderdale 7218 240
Lawrence 1281 23
Leake 2640 73
Lee 9944 171
Leflore 3484 125
Lincoln 3928 110
Lowndes 6348 144
Madison 10035 215
Marion 2684 80
Marshall 4368 103
Monroe 4084 133
Montgomery 1262 42
Neshoba 4021 176
Newton 2470 61
Noxubee 1268 34
Oktibbeha 4593 98
Panola 4530 103
Pearl River 4482 144
Perry 1259 38
Pike 3280 105
Pontotoc 4188 72
Prentiss 2780 59
Quitman 795 16
Rankin 13520 278
Scott 3139 73
Sharkey 501 17
Simpson 2935 88
Smith 1619 34
Stone 1808 33
Sunflower 3346 90
Tallahatchie 1771 40
Tate 3309 84
Tippah 2868 68
Tishomingo 2244 67
Tunica 1044 25
Union 4079 76
Walthall 1335 45
Warren 4348 119
Washington 5313 133
Wayne 2622 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 665 30
Winston 2267 81
Yalobusha 1617 36
Yazoo 3095 69
Total 311,900 7,199

 

 

 

