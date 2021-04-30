Man charged with murder of bystander who got caught in shootout at Mississippi bar parking lot

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a bystander who got caught in the crossfire of a shootout at a Mississippi bar.

Deputies identified the shooter as Deantay Duffie, 26, of Jackson. He is being charged with one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm

Duffie is accused in the March 21 shooting death of Christopher Moncure, 30, investigators said.

Officials say Moncure was a bystander who was killed while attempting to seek cover when multiple people started firing guns in the M-Bar Sports Grill parking lot on Ridgewood Court in Jackson.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video shortly after the shooting in hopes of identifying eight people of interest in connection with the fatal shooting. The video shows several men entering the back door of the M-Bar Sports Grill.

Investigators said more arrests and charges are possible. The investigation is ongoing.