Man arrested after reportedly attempting to break into Mississippi courthouse

Published 2:22 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

By Oxford Eagle staff

A man was arrested Thursday for attempting to break into a Mississippi Courthouse.

John Langan, 22, of Oxford was taken into custody on April 29 after investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department discovered Langan was involved in an incident where he attempted to break and enter the Lafayette County Courthouse at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Langan was arrested and charged with attempted commercial burglary.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

More News

coronavirus

No one knows why this Mississippi county has nearly seven times state average of new coronavirus cases

Man arrested after reportedly attempting to break into Mississippi courthouse

New coronavirus case averages inch higher across Mississippi, state reports

Police: Mississippi child injured when man follows father into home, begins shooting

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required