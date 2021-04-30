Man arrested after reportedly attempting to break into Mississippi courthouse

A man was arrested Thursday for attempting to break into a Mississippi Courthouse.

John Langan, 22, of Oxford was taken into custody on April 29 after investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department discovered Langan was involved in an incident where he attempted to break and enter the Lafayette County Courthouse at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Langan was arrested and charged with attempted commercial burglary.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.