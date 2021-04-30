South Mississippi investigation leads to 8 arrests, more than a pound of drugs, AK-47s, sawed-off shotguns

A multi-agency operation in South Mississippi has netted eight arrests and the seizure of more than a pound of drugs and multiple guns including AK-47s and sawed-off shotguns.

The combined forces of the ATF and South Mississippi Metro Enforcement have been able to put eight people behind bars. The arrests are the results of a year-long operation targeting suspected armed traffickers and narcotics offenders in Jackson County.

According to WLOX in Biloxi, eight people, all from Jackson County, are in federal custody charged with drug trafficking and weapons violations.

Those arrested are John Fisher, Emmanuel Dukes, Henry Adams, Bryson Bailey, Michael Walker, Lenard Thomas, Shawn Ethridge and Gabriel Lowery.

Officials are looking for two other suspects, Johnny Washington and Ladarrius Forrest.

One former suspect, Dustin Suttles, is dead. His body was found last September in the Pascagoula River. Four men are charged with his death.

A reward is being offered for any information leading to arrests in the case.