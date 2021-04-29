‘We didn’t write the laws’ Mississippi sheriff said he is frustrated that no charges will be filed in dog burning case

The Mississippi sheriff in charge of the investigation of a dog burned and tortured earlier this week said he and his investigators are ‘just as frustrated as anyone’ that the child responsible for the incident will not be charged in the incident.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance posted on Facebook Thursday that he has received numerous emails and call from people who want him and his investigators to more than the justice system allows in the case.

Earlier this week, the Tunica County Humane Society reported on Facebook that a dog named Buddy was burned in the face and had an electrical cord tied around its neck. A $10,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for injuring the dog.

On Wednesday, Lance confirmed that a juvenile confessed to intentionally hurting the dog. Lance said because of the child’s age, no charges would be filed in the case.

In his post Thursday, Lance said many people have expressed their frustration with the law — a frustration he said he feels.

“We are just as frustrated as anyone that more cannot be done through the justice system regarding the juvenile in this case,” Lance wrote. “I have had people railing that I should ‘do the right thing’ and ‘do your job’ — Whether they believe it’s the right thing or not, I am bound to follow the laws of our state.”

Lance said his office has exercised every option the law allows when it comes to the case.

“We didn’t write the laws of our state,” Lance wrote.

Lance said the situation would have been different if the person responsible was not a juvenile.

“If this offender had been an adult, they would be sitting in jail facing up to three years in state prison and I would be able to release almost every detail of the case,” Lance wrote. “While I can tell everyone that things are being done regarding this juvenile, I am prohibited from releasing details. We are sworn law enforcement officers, we are not lawmakers.”

Officials from the Tunica Humane Society said they are focusing on the health of the dog, which they say is improving.

“Buddy is holding strong. He is soaking up all the love being shown him at Mississippi State. He is a stellar patient and doing better than ever expected,” a Facebook post reported.