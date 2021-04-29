Mississippi coronavirus new case averages dip, state reports

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages dropped Thursday after a spike in cases the day prior.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 161 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 311,654.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,195.

Through Thursday morning, more than 946,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 24% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 779,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 217 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 224 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.