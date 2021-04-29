Mississippi coronavirus new case averages dip, state reports

Published 1:29 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages dropped Thursday after a spike in cases the day prior.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 161 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 311,654.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,195.

Through Thursday morning, more than 946,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 24% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 779,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 217 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 224 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2536 82
Alcorn 3090 68
Amite 1226 41
Attala 2142 73
Benton 984 25
Bolivar 4791 131
Calhoun 1685 32
Carroll 1215 27
Chickasaw 2065 57
Choctaw 751 18
Claiborne 1021 30
Clarke 1781 79
Clay 1838 54
Coahoma 2929 79
Copiah 2954 65
Covington 2560 80
De Soto 21289 256
Forrest 7617 149
Franklin 831 23
George 2451 47
Greene 1300 33
Grenada 2588 85
Hancock 3757 86
Harrison 17719 306
Hinds 20194 413
Holmes 1882 72
Humphreys 951 32
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2989 77
Jackson 13348 246
Jasper 2205 48
Jefferson 651 28
Jefferson Davis 1067 32
Jones 8350 163
Kemper 957 28
Lafayette 6138 118
Lamar 6186 85
Lauderdale 7230 240
Lawrence 1281 23
Leake 2637 73
Lee 9943 171
Leflore 3483 125
Lincoln 3924 110
Lowndes 6345 144
Madison 10024 215
Marion 2681 80
Marshall 4356 103
Monroe 4081 132
Montgomery 1262 42
Neshoba 4028 176
Newton 2472 61
Noxubee 1269 34
Oktibbeha 4592 98
Panola 4527 103
Pearl River 4478 143
Perry 1257 38
Pike 3275 105
Pontotoc 4187 72
Prentiss 2778 59
Quitman 795 16
Rankin 13507 278
Scott 3138 73
Sharkey 501 17
Simpson 2934 88
Smith 1617 34
Stone 1807 33
Sunflower 3345 90
Tallahatchie 1770 40
Tate 3308 84
Tippah 2868 68
Tishomingo 2243 67
Tunica 1044 25
Union 4077 76
Walthall 1332 44
Warren 4341 119
Washington 5309 133
Wayne 2621 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 664 30
Winston 2268 81
Yalobusha 1616 36
Yazoo 3088 69
Total 311,654 7,195

 

 

