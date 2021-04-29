Heckling incident involving racial slurs at Mississippi softball game under investigation

The Mississippi High School Activities Association is investigating a heckling incident that reportedly involved racial slurs during a Tuesday softball game in Desoto County.

The incident happened during a game between Madison High School and Hernando High School.

MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neeves confirmed the investigation of the incident to WAPT News in Jackson.

A group of fans in the stands reportedly used racial slurs and vulgar language as they were heckling Madison Central players. Neeves said officials from Hernando High School are looking for those responsible, which may have included several baseball players from Hernando High School, according to reports from concerned parents.

Neeves told WAPT that those involved in the incident will be disciplined by the school district and could be banned for a year from future athletic events.

Neeves said MHSAA regrets the incident and will do what needs to be done ensure that such incidents do not happen again.