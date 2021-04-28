Two charged in killing of Mississippi jewelry store owner

Two men have been arrested in the death of a Mississippi merchant killed during a robbery last week, authorities said.

Jamie Iverson was killed last Friday at her downtown Indianola store, Paul’s Jewelry. She and her husband, Rodney, have owned and operated the business for more than 20 years, authorities said.

Kenterius Wright, 19, and his brother, 20-year-old Daqarius Wright, were each arrested on a charge of capital murder in connection with the case, Police Chief Earnest Gilson told WLBT-TV on Wednesday.

It was unknown if either man has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Gilson did not provide details on what led authorities to the Wrights as suspects in the case.

A reward had been offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for Iverson’s slaying. The reward fund was established at Planters Bank in Indianola with $12,000 collected thus far, The Delta Democrat-Times reported.

”From the moment this tragedy occurred, we have felt a strong sense of desire by so many people who are devastated by this loss of a dear friend and a prominent downtown merchant,” said Ryan Strawbridge, president of the bank branch.

He said Jamie Iverson had a strong devotion to Indianola and that those contributing to the fund “want to show their love and concern to the Iverson family and … enhance the efforts of our law enforcement officials.”

“We are hopeful these funds might lead to an arrest,” Strawbridge added.

Two people were seen entering Iverson’s business Friday morning and are believed to have been involved in the shooting of Iverson. The suspects entered the store through an alley and exited down that same alley, authorities said. Iverson was alone at the time in the business.

The Indianola Police Department, the U.S. Marshals, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Department are all assisting with the case.