Officials: Child admits to intentionally setting Mississippi dog on fire

Officials say that a child has confessed to setting a dog on fire in Mississippi.

Earlier this week, the Tunica County Humane Society reported on Facebook that a dog named Buddy was burned in the face and had an electrical cord tied around its neck. A $10,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for injuring the dog.

On Wednesday, officials from the Tate County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a juevenile confessed to intentionally hurting the dog.

Sheriff Brad Lance posted on Facebook that “due to the age of the juvenile we are not able to file criminal charges in this case.”

Although the animal cruelty charge is a felony crime punishable by up to three years in prison, no person younger than 12 can be charged with a crime in the state of Mississippi, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office did not say how old the child was or if any other punishment will be given.