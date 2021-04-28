Mississippi mother’s photo captures hearts, shared more than 100,000 times of social media

At first glance, the photo of a man and young boy eating at a restaurant is no different than the millions of images posted on social media each day.

But this image turned heads and captured hearts after Amy Wadford posted it to Facebook. The image of her two-year-old son offering a random-act-of-kindness to a solitary diner in a Mississippi restaurant has been shared more than 100,000 times and received comments of love and support from people across the country.

Amy and her husband Wadford took their six children out to dinner at on Friday, April 23. When they came into the restaurant, Amy said her son, Brekken, noticed a man sitting alone eating by himself, and he wanted to join him.

After Brekken wouldn’t stop crying about wanting to sit with the stranger, Amy said she had decided to take Brekken to the car away from other diners.

Here is the rest of the story in Amy’s words:

He was continuously crying and as I got up to take him to the car this man asked to get him.

Brekken instantly stopped crying and sat and ate chips and salsa and had a conversation with him until he was ready to go.

Brekken was completely content and told him bye like he had known him his whole life.

It’s the small things!

So, if you know him, please tell him again I said thank you.

He didn’t have to do what he did but completely made Brekken’s whole day.

Edit: His name is Darius West

—Amy Wadford