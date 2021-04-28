Juvenile arrested in murder of Mississippi man found in abandoned Alabama house two hours away from home

A juvenile has been arrested in the 2020 shooting death of a Mississippi man found inside an abandoned house in North Alabama.

Officials from the Bessemer Police Department say a juvenile has been charged with felony murder in the death of Michael Jones, 45, of Columbus.

Jones’ lifeless body was found in a vacant Bessemer house two days after he disappeared on May 20, 2020. Jones was last seen leaving work at Steel Dynamics/Severstal on Airport Road in Columbus.

Jones’ family became concerned when he did not return to work and had not been heard from. His phone was tracked to Tuscaloosa and then Bessemer where he reportedly was meeting someone to buy a new phone.

Jones’ vehicle was located two days after he went missing in Bessemer. His body was found several hours later.

The identity of the juvenile has not been released.