Colorado company to open Mississippi store to take advantage of emerging medical marijuana market

A Colorado company announced plans to take advantage of Mississippi’s emerging medical marijuana market by opening a location in Jackson.

The nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers announced it has signed a lease in Jackson for the future site of a state-of-the-art GrowGen garden center. This will be the Company’s first location in the state of Mississippi, with 40,000 square feet of warehouse and showroom space, and will feature indoor vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture.

Importantly, the opening of GrowGen’s newest location will coincide with the implementation of Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program, approved by voters in November.

“Mississippi is exactly the kind of new and emerging cannabis market GrowGen is looking to enter,” said Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration’s CEO. “With unlimited licenses to grow, allowance of out-of-state residents to apply for medical cards, and acceptance of out-of-state medical cards, Mississippi is positioned to serve the needs of its residents and those of its surrounding states, creating a ‘gateway’ to the South for medical cannabis.”

Continued Lampert, “With the implementation of the state’s medical cannabis program, we expect an influx of new license holders in need of hydroponic grow supplies and expertise from grow professionals to help them set up successful operations. GrowGen’s supplies, services and staff are simply unmatched, and we look forward to quickly establishing ourselves as the leading hydroponics retailer in the state.”

“Additionally, indoor controlled environment agriculture represents an opportunity for Mississippi and the Delta Region to apply vertical gardening for food agriculture. Our 40,000-square foot garden center will be the first of many in Mississippi. We expect to employ dozens of residents as we build our team of Mississippi Grow Pros.”

For more information about GrowGen, or to locate its stores, please visit www.growgeneration.com.