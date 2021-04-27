Mississippi father charged in shooting of 5-year-old daughter

A Mississippi father has been charged with aggravated assault and felony child abuse, accused of shooting his 5-year-old daughter in the neck.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report that Samuel Scott Jr. has been arrested in the shooting.

The child, who was shot in the neck, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. Officials believe the child will recover.

The shooting remains under investigation.