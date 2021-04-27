Mississipp man charged with murdering girlfriend; kidnapping her teenage daughter

A 27-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in Lamar County.

Derek Crockrum, 27, of Petal was arrested by Petal police and Forrest County deputies after he reportedly shot to death a woman and kidnapped her 15-year-old daughter. Crockrum is being held at the Lamar County jail without bond.

Lamar County deputies are investigating the shooting of Faye Cornett which reportedly occurred Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Oak Grove Road in Oak Grove. Cornett was reportedly Crockrum’s girlfriend.

Officials say that after the shooting Crockrum then forced Cornett’s daughter in his vehicle and drove around Petal until Crockrum allegedly fell asleep and the teen was able to escape.

The girl told police she ran to a local store, where she contacted Petal Police Department. Following Crockrum’s arrest, officers found two handguns inside Crockrum’s vehicle.