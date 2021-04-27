Fists and furniture hurled during brawl at popular Mississippi restaurant

A Mississippi restaurant is asking for help in identifying a group of people that tore apart its dining room during an all-out brawl where everything from tableware to dining chairs were used as weapons.

The fight happened between two groups of customers happened at the Juicy Seafood Kickin Crab, a popular restaurant near Countyline Road in Jackson Saturday.

According to local news sources, the fight started when the two families started trading insults between the tables. The insults escalated into a large fight that had other customers, including children, and restaurant staff ducking for cover.

Click here for a link to a video that was taken during the incident (Warning: This video contains language that might not be suitable for all audiences).

Police were called to the restaurant but did not get to the location before the two families exited and left the restaurant in shamble.