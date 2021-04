A 71-year-old Mississippi woman died in a house fire Sunday.

The body of Judy T. Chunn was found in her Pelahatchie home after firefighters extinguished the fire on Red Oak Road after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Rankin County deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene to find the home in flames.

Authorities say they do not expect foul play. The cause of the fire is under investigation.