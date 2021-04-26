Mississippi coronavirus new case averages at highest level in nearly month

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages increased Monday to a nearly one-month high mark after the latest statistics reported by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 638 new cases were found over the weekend. The state did not release data over the weekend, so the number of cases was actually from a combined three days.

The additional cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 310,987.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,178.

Through Friday morning, more than 930,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 23% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 726,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 252 on Monday. It was the highest daily new case average since March 29, when the number was also at 252.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 248 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.