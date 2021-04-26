Mississippi coronavirus new case averages at highest level in nearly month

Published 12:31 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages increased Monday to a nearly one-month high mark after the latest statistics reported by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 638 new cases were found over the weekend. The state did not release data over the weekend, so the number of cases was actually from a combined three days.

The additional cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 310,987.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,178.

Through Friday morning, more than 930,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 23% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 726,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 252 on Monday. It was the highest daily new case average since March 29, when the number was also at 252.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 248 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
As of April 16		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of April 16
Adams 2473 82 83 16
Alcorn 3059 67 130 20
Amite 1221 41 55 9
Attala 2139 73 175 36
Benton 978 25 46 10
Bolivar 4788 130 234 32
Calhoun 1675 32 36 6
Carroll 1215 27 51 10
Chickasaw 2061 57 60 15
Choctaw 750 17 2 0
Claiborne 1017 30 45 9
Clarke 1783 78 123 31
Clay 1836 54 38 5
Coahoma 2923 79 129 12
Copiah 2954 65 83 11
Covington 2559 80 137 39
De Soto 21217 255 113 24
Forrest 7607 149 228 51
Franklin 831 23 40 4
George 2432 47 59 8
Greene 1299 33 52 6
Grenada 2584 85 155 32
Hancock 3756 85 69 14
Harrison 17675 306 485 68
Hinds 20150 413 804 131
Holmes 1878 72 104 20
Humphreys 949 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2983 77 134 23
Jackson 13324 245 240 35
Jasper 2205 48 43 2
Jefferson 649 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1064 32 9 1
Jones 8342 161 220 42
Kemper 959 28 44 9
Lafayette 6120 118 187 55
Lamar 6175 85 54 13
Lauderdale 7266 238 443 100
Lawrence 1278 23 27 2
Leake 2634 73 88 15
Lee 9935 171 222 41
Leflore 3482 124 236 52
Lincoln 3915 109 197 40
Lowndes 6327 144 256 63
Madison 10003 214 368 69
Marion 2677 79 158 24
Marshall 4348 103 64 15
Monroe 4075 132 190 55
Montgomery 1261 42 54 9
Neshoba 4024 176 203 59
Newton 2475 61 87 15
Noxubee 1268 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4589 98 222 36
Panola 4506 103 104 15
Pearl River 4471 143 188 37
Perry 1256 38 21 8
Pike 3256 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4185 72 86 12
Prentiss 2774 59 99 15
Quitman 794 16 0 0
Rankin 13466 277 392 61
Scott 3134 73 115 18
Sharkey 500 17 43 8
Simpson 2918 87 157 20
Smith 1613 34 66 8
Stone 1801 33 85 14
Sunflower 3339 90 122 20
Tallahatchie 1767 40 50 7
Tate 3301 84 80 19
Tippah 2864 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2238 67 102 27
Tunica 1042 25 18 2
Union 4067 76 131 23
Walthall 1326 44 69 13
Warren 4327 119 170 37
Washington 5303 133 191 39
Wayne 2620 41 69 11
Webster 1145 32 61 12
Wilkinson 663 30 25 5
Winston 2262 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1612 36 82 22
Yazoo 3082 69 140 18
Total 310,987 7,178 10,442 1,974

 

