Inmate found dead at Mississippi correctional facility

An inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility was reported dead on Saturday, April 23.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., officers were called to a housing unit at the facility where they found Brandon Mitchell, an inmate, unresponsive in his cell.

Medical staff arrived soon after and administered CPR but were unable to revive him. Paramedics arrived a short time later. Mitchell was later pronounced dead. It was not clear what treatment paramedics provided.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Mitchell, 25, was serving a 10-year sentence for delivery of a controlled substance and attempted robbery. He was sentenced in December 2013.