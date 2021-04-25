Teen killed in roadway shooting less than a mile from busy Mississippi shopping district

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a Mississippi highway less than a mile from a crowded shopping district Saturday.

Officials from the Ridgeland Police Department say an 18-year-old driver is dead and another person in the hospital after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles on I-55 southbound.

The incident reportedly began near Canton and continued to Ridgeland where multiple shots were fired near the Renaissance at Colony Park shopping district.

Ridgeland police said no other people outside of the cars were injured in the shooting.

Police say they plan to interview a passenger who was injured in the shooting. The passenger— who was in the vehicle with the shooting victim — was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time and do not have a motive. The identity of the victim has not been released.