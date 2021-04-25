Officials: Alabama woman dies after her house is fire bombed

Alabama officials say a woman died in a house fire last week after her house was fire bombed.

Juwan Stubbs died in the fire after Selma Police say a Molotov Cocktail was thrown at a house April 18.

The incident occurred at the block of 1205 Broad Street, two blocks from Dollar General, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

A Molotov Cocktail is a breakable glass bottle containing a flammable substance such as gasoline, alcohol, or a napalm-like mixture, with some motor oil.

“This arson/murder appears to be some more retaliation from some young people,” Jackson said. “They will be tracked down and prosecuted at Capital Murder adult defendants.”

This is the third murder committed over the last 10 days in Selma, the fourth overall of 2021.