Veterans’ retirement home in Mississippi returns to lockdown after 6 fully vaccinated residents test positive for virus

Published 4:30 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport is back under lockdown after six of its fully vaccinated residents have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

 

WLOX News in Biloxi is reporting that because of a recent outbreak of virus cases, the Gulfport campus has been closed to visitors. The home was closed to visitors in 2020 and the beginning of 2021 because of the pandemic.

 

According to Armed Forces Retirement Home public affairs officer Christopher Kelly, residents and staff at the facility will be tested for at least the next two weeks.

 

Residents returning to campus will be required to quarantine. The home will also begin performing contact tracing, providing additional cleaning, to help reduce the spread of the virus.

