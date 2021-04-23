Mississippi motorist shot in what officials believe was case of mistaken identity

A 58-year-old Mississippi motorist was shot in a drive-by shooting that officials believe was a case of mistaken identity.

Moss Point Police are investigating the shooting that occurred Thursday night near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and River Road.

About 7:50 p.m., Moss Point Police received calls of multiple shots fired in the area. Moss Point and Pascagoula officers responded discovered that a pickup had crashed into a private dock just south of Jefferson Avenue on River Road.

A 58-year old man driving the vehicle was suffering from gunshot wounds. There were two other adult passengers inside the vehicle who were not injured.

Victims told officers they heard gunshots and noticed a sedan come up behind them while they were traveling. The victims did not know they were being shot at until the driver was hit, causing him to crash.

The gunshot victim was taken to a gulf coast hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe the incident was a retaliatory shooting and that the victim’s truck was mistaken for another truck that was involved in a previous drive-by shooting in Pascagoula.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898.