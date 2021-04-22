Weekly average of new coronavirus cases dips slightly, Mississippi health officials report

Published 11:18 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The weekly average of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dipped slightly Thursday with the latest numbers reported from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 319 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 310,137.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 10 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,173. Through Thursday morning, 142 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in April. That figure represents the lowest reported deaths per day in more than a year.

Through Thursday morning, more than 925,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 22% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 726,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 231 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 235 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2473 82 83 16
Alcorn 3031 67 130 20
Amite 1216 41 55 9
Attala 2138 73 175 36
Benton 977 25 46 10
Bolivar 4787 130 234 32
Calhoun 1671 32 36 6
Carroll 1212 27 51 10
Chickasaw 2060 57 60 15
Choctaw 747 17 2 0
Claiborne 1016 30 45 9
Clarke 1782 78 123 31
Clay 1835 54 38 5
Coahoma 2916 79 129 12
Copiah 2949 65 83 11
Covington 2555 80 137 39
De Soto 21120 253 113 24
Forrest 7585 149 228 51
Franklin 831 23 40 4
George 2414 47 59 8
Greene 1296 33 52 6
Grenada 2580 85 155 32
Hancock 3747 85 69 14
Harrison 17626 306 485 68
Hinds 20065 413 804 131
Holmes 1875 72 104 20
Humphreys 947 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2982 77 134 23
Jackson 13246 244 240 35
Jasper 2204 48 43 2
Jefferson 649 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1063 32 9 1
Jones 8327 161 220 42
Kemper 958 28 44 9
Lafayette 6104 118 187 55
Lamar 6164 85 54 13
Lauderdale 7256 238 443 100
Lawrence 1272 23 27 2
Leake 2630 73 88 15
Lee 9915 171 222 41
Leflore 3481 124 236 52
Lincoln 3904 109 197 40
Lowndes 6316 144 256 63
Madison 9988 214 368 69
Marion 2672 79 158 24
Marshall 4316 103 64 15
Monroe 4067 132 190 55
Montgomery 1260 42 54 9
Neshoba 4018 176 203 59
Newton 2470 61 87 15
Noxubee 1266 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4586 98 222 36
Panola 4473 103 104 15
Pearl River 4451 142 188 37
Perry 1256 38 21 8
Pike 3242 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4181 72 86 12
Prentiss 2772 59 99 15
Quitman 793 16 0 0
Rankin 13442 277 392 61
Scott 3124 73 115 18
Sharkey 498 17 43 8
Simpson 2909 87 157 20
Smith 1610 34 66 8
Stone 1797 33 85 14
Sunflower 3330 90 122 20
Tallahatchie 1764 40 50 7
Tate 3286 84 80 19
Tippah 2858 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2235 67 102 27
Tunica 1039 25 18 2
Union 4058 76 131 23
Walthall 1321 44 69 13
Warren 4314 119 170 37
Washington 5297 133 191 39
Wayne 2618 41 69 11
Webster 1142 32 61 12
Wilkinson 659 29 25 5
Winston 2262 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1606 36 82 22
Yazoo 3067 69 140 18
Total 310,137 7,173 10,442 1,974

 



U.S. Supreme Court rules against Mississippi inmate; signals move away from leniency for minors who murder

Mississippi teen arrested, charged with murder of young couple shot to death in parked car 

Mississippi teen’s traffic death ruled accidental; Victim’s family questions investigation

