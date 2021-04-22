Weekly average of new coronavirus cases dips slightly, Mississippi health officials report

The weekly average of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dipped slightly Thursday with the latest numbers reported from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 319 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 310,137.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 10 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,173. Through Thursday morning, 142 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in April. That figure represents the lowest reported deaths per day in more than a year.

Through Thursday morning, more than 925,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 22% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 726,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 231 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 235 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.