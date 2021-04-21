Tim Tebow sends birthday greetings to 105-year-old Mississippi woman

Over her 105 years, one Mississippi woman has received a lot of birthday cards and made a lot of wishes in her lifetime. Few can compare to the special message she received form former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

A fan of Tebow’s talent and devotion to Chirst, Cora Belle Edison has wanted to meet Tebow for many years, according to WJTV News in Jackson.

Eidson, who was born in Mississippi and lives in Ridgeland, capped off her 105th birthday celebration with a video message from Tebow. WJTV recorded the moment Eidson got the opportunity to hear the message from Tebow.

“Hey, Mrs. Eidson. It’s Tim Tebow. I wanted to make this video and to say happy birthday,” Tebow said on the video. “I know last Tuesday you turned 105 years old and that is so incredible.

“I also know we have a lot in common. I know that you have five children, and I’m the baby of five, so we have that in common, and I know that you were a nurse, and you love helping people and that’s also what I feel called to do. But most importantly, I know that you love the Lord, which is most important.”

On the video, Eidson watched with rapt attention.

CHECK THIS OUT👀@TimTebow grants 105yr old woman’s birthday wish🥳 https://t.co/PIBM0Ddbiq and I am so happy I got to be apart of the process! #birthdaywishes #105 @NFL — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) April 19, 2021

