Mississippi man wins half a million dollars in lottery scratch-off game

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced its first $500,000 winner in the state’s new “$100 Million Extravaganza” scratch-off game.

The man, from Nettleton, claimed his prize at the Mississippi Lottery headquarters on Tuesday, after buying two of the $20 tickets on Monday from Bill’s Food Mart in Fulton.

As he bought his tickets, a player standing near him at Bill’s Food Mart in Fulton said, “You’re not going to win!” having himself just recently won a prize in the same game.

He said he was shocked when he scratched the ticket to see his big win!

“This is an exciting and fun day for our player and the Mississippi Lottery,” said President Tom Shaheen. “While we have had several millionaire winners from our draw games, this is the largest scratch-off prize we have awarded.”

The $20 “$100 Million Extravaganza” scratch-off game was released in March. The game includes chances to win $500,000 with $100 million in total prizes. Additional prize levels include $50,000; $25,000; $10,000; $5,000; $2,000; $1,000 as well as 600,000 prizes between $50 and $500.