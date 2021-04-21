Mississippi city dismisses former ’employee of the year’ after discrepancies in finances

A deputy clerk who was once honored as an employee of the year has been terminated by Ellisville aldermen after discrepancies were found in the city water department’s finances.

In a special meeting, Ellisville aldermen dismissed Emerald Wuertz.

Mayor Lynn Buckhaults told WDAM News in Hattiesburg that the state auditor’s office was notified soon after the discovery was made. The city has requested assistance from the state auditor’s office with an audit of water department records.

Wuertz was hired in 2016 and was honored as the Waterworks Employee of the Year in 2018.

Officials with the state were in Ellisville on Tuesday investigating the incident. A report will be issued after the investigation complete.