Mississippi officials find body in burned truck

Mississippi police have launched a homicide investigation after a dead body was discovered in a burned truck Sunday.

Officers from the Gulfport Police Department responded to a vehicle fire at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of Three Rivers Road, according to news sources on the Gulf Coast.

The man’s body was discovered after police arrived on the scene. An autopsy is being conducted to determine his cause of death.

The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898