Two Mississippi residents die in separate head-on collisions Sunday

Two people died in car crashes in East Mississippi Sunday.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that one person died in Lowndes County and another person died in Union County in separate crashes.

At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, David Hendrix, 55, of Starkville died in a three-car collision on U.S. 45 in Lowndes County.

According to state troopers, Hendrix was headed north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 45 near Sessums Road when he collided with two other vehicles.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sunday afternoon, Courtney Yates, 22, of Union County died in a car accident on Highway 15 near County Road 326.

According to state police, a 2014 Nissan Sentra collided head-on with another car going southbound. Yates died at the scene.

Both crashes are under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.