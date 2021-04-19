Red, White and Bocephus — Celebrate Fourth of July on Mississippi River with Hank Williams Jr. and his rowdy fans

Celebrate American independence with one of the world’s most unique American performers — Hank William Jr.

On Sunday, July 4th, Hank Williams, Jr. will perform at The Natchez Bluff for Natchez 4th of July Celebration.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, April 23, at ardenland.net. Tickets are priced at $55 advance and $65.00 at the gate. Gates will open at 1 p.m., with music beginning at 3 p.m. Support acts will be announced at a later date.

Hank Williams Jr.’s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six PLATINUM albums, 20 GOLD albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 57 years since his first album in 1964, Hank Jr. released IT’S ABOUT TIME (Nash Icon Records) on January 15, 2016. In addition to the history-making “Are You Ready for the Country,” the project includes tunes such as “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,” “It’s About Time,” and “The Party’s On” as well as re-recorded versions of classics “Mental Revenge” and “Born to Boogie” with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar. IT’S ABOUT TIME is Hank’s 37th album in his five-decade career.

Hank Jr. continues to add accolades to an extremely impressive resume, which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon in addition to winning a GRAMMY and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. As a touring artist, Hank was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.

For information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact Stratton W. Hall at stratton@churchhillcreative.org.

Hank Williams, Jr.’s Natchez 4th of July Celebration is produced by ardenland.