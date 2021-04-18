Six homicides reported in 24 hour period in Mississippi’s Capital City

Police in Mississippi’s Capital City are investigating six homicides in less than 24 hours. The six deaths were the result of three shootings on Friday and early Saturday morning.

The fatal shootings under investigation include:

A Saturday morning shooting that killed two men near a nightclub on Bailey Avenue. Witnesses say they heard more than 15 gunshots when the shooting happened. The victims have been identified as Richard Tanner, 24, and Cleophus Walker III. 20.

A Friday triple homicide off McDowell Road and Pinebrook Dr. Police have identified the victims of the triple homicide as Kendarrius Robertson, 26, James McGruder, 45, and James Cox, 27.

The shooting death of Duran Parker, 44, of Lexington. The Friday shooting reportedly occurred at Winter St. and Rosemont Avenue.

Police said that there are no suspects in custody from any of these shootings yet.

As of Saturday, Jackson police have investigated 46 homicides in 2021.