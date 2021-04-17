Mississippi’s new coronavirus case weekly average hits nearly three-week high

Published 10:58 am Saturday, April 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Saturday to a nearly three-week high, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 292 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 309,029.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 14 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 7,153.

Through Friday morning, 28 percent of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 242 on Saturday. The last time the 7-day average was high was in late March.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases held at 217 with Saturday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2469 82 83 16
Alcorn 3012 66 130 20
Amite 1210 41 55 9
Attala 2136 73 175 36
Benton 975 25 46 10
Bolivar 4777 130 234 32
Calhoun 1654 32 36 6
Carroll 1210 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2055 57 60 15
Choctaw 743 17 2 0
Claiborne 1014 30 45 9
Clarke 1781 77 123 31
Clay 1832 54 38 5
Coahoma 2905 79 129 12
Copiah 2942 65 83 11
Covington 2553 80 137 39
De Soto 20983 250 113 24
Forrest 7551 149 228 51
Franklin 830 23 40 4
George 2387 47 59 8
Greene 1296 33 52 6
Grenada 2569 85 155 32
Hancock 3733 85 69 14
Harrison 17575 303 485 68
Hinds 19971 411 804 131
Holmes 1871 72 104 20
Humphreys 947 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2978 77 134 23
Jackson 13163 243 240 35
Jasper 2201 48 43 2
Jefferson 649 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1057 32 9 1
Jones 8314 161 220 42
Kemper 956 28 44 9
Lafayette 6077 118 187 55
Lamar 6138 85 54 13
Lauderdale 7229 237 443 100
Lawrence 1267 23 27 2
Leake 2620 73 88 15
Lee 9900 170 222 41
Leflore 3471 124 236 52
Lincoln 3887 109 197 40
Lowndes 6303 144 256 63
Madison 9957 212 368 69
Marion 2662 79 158 24
Marshall 4297 103 64 15
Monroe 4063 132 190 55
Montgomery 1258 42 54 9
Neshoba 4008 176 203 59
Newton 2458 61 87 15
Noxubee 1265 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4579 97 222 36
Panola 4461 103 104 15
Pearl River 4443 142 188 37
Perry 1252 38 21 8
Pike 3223 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4175 72 86 12
Prentiss 2766 59 99 15
Quitman 789 16 0 0
Rankin 13378 277 392 61
Scott 3115 73 115 18
Sharkey 498 17 43 8
Simpson 2899 86 157 20
Smith 1594 34 66 8
Stone 1797 33 85 14
Sunflower 3319 90 122 20
Tallahatchie 1762 40 50 7
Tate 3256 84 80 19
Tippah 2852 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2228 67 102 27
Tunica 1033 25 18 2
Union 4049 75 131 23
Walthall 1311 43 69 13
Warren 4308 119 170 37
Washington 5296 133 191 39
Wayne 2615 41 69 11
Webster 1138 32 61 12
Wilkinson 653 29 25 5
Winston 2261 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1601 36 82 22
Yazoo 3051 69 140 18
Total 309,029 7,153 10,442

