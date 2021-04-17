Mississippi’s new coronavirus case weekly average hits nearly three-week high

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Saturday to a nearly three-week high, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 292 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 309,029.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 14 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 7,153.

Through Friday morning, 28 percent of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 242 on Saturday. The last time the 7-day average was high was in late March.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases held at 217 with Saturday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.