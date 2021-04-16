Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases steady Friday, in line with recent averages

Published 10:32 am Friday, April 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported a number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Friday that effectively mirrored the last week’s average.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 216 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 308,737.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 12 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,139.

Through Thursday morning, 28 percent of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 235 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 217 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2469 82 83 16
Alcorn 2994 65 130 20
Amite 1207 41 55 9
Attala 2136 73 175 36
Benton 975 25 46 10
Bolivar 4776 129 232 31
Calhoun 1654 31 36 6
Carroll 1209 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2054 57 60 15
Choctaw 739 17 1 0
Claiborne 1013 30 45 9
Clarke 1777 76 123 31
Clay 1832 54 38 5
Coahoma 2904 79 129 12
Copiah 2939 65 83 11
Covington 2552 80 137 39
De Soto 20931 250 113 24
Forrest 7542 148 228 51
Franklin 829 23 40 4
George 2385 47 59 8
Greene 1296 33 52 6
Grenada 2564 84 155 32
Hancock 3733 85 69 14
Harrison 17562 303 485 68
Hinds 19961 410 804 131
Holmes 1871 72 104 20
Humphreys 946 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2978 77 134 23
Jackson 13156 243 240 35
Jasper 2200 48 43 2
Jefferson 648 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1055 32 9 1
Jones 8310 161 220 42
Kemper 956 28 44 9
Lafayette 6072 117 187 55
Lamar 6133 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7221 237 443 100
Lawrence 1266 23 27 2
Leake 2617 73 88 15
Lee 9890 170 222 41
Leflore 3471 124 236 52
Lincoln 3886 109 197 40
Lowndes 6289 144 256 63
Madison 9950 212 368 69
Marion 2662 79 158 24
Marshall 4286 102 64 15
Monroe 4062 132 190 55
Montgomery 1257 42 54 9
Neshoba 4005 176 203 59
Newton 2457 61 87 15
Noxubee 1265 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4571 97 222 36
Panola 4458 103 104 15
Pearl River 4437 141 188 37
Perry 1252 38 21 8
Pike 3215 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4175 72 86 12
Prentiss 2766 59 99 15
Quitman 789 16 0 0
Rankin 13369 277 392 61
Scott 3114 72 115 18
Sharkey 498 17 43 8
Simpson 2895 86 157 20
Smith 1593 34 66 8
Stone 1797 33 85 14
Sunflower 3315 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1761 40 50 7
Tate 3253 84 80 19
Tippah 2851 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2225 67 102 27
Tunica 1032 25 18 2
Union 4046 75 131 23
Walthall 1310 43 69 13
Warren 4299 119 170 37
Washington 5291 133 191 39
Wayne 2615 41 69 11
Webster 1138 32 61 12
Wilkinson 651 28 25 5
Winston 2260 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1601 36 82 22
Yazoo 3050 69 140 18
Total 308,737 7,139 10,439 1,973

 

